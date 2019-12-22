Worst and best bets

Q What has been your biggest investing mistake?

A I lost about $100,000 five years ago when I invested as a silent partner in a beauty business in Singapore with someone I know.

Based on trust and our relationship, I decided to give her a chance but the experience proved to me that you cannot do business with people you know just based on relationship; you must know the investment well.

I have chosen not to dwell too much on it, and treat it as a learning experience that has made me wiser. The most important thing for me has been about recouping the time and opportunity costs which I lost on that investment, and I have managed to do so through my hard work and other investments.

About three years ago, I put $20,000 to $30,000 in my friend's investment in Brazil as I wanted to support her. It didn't work out well and I have not received my payout, but I treat it as a loss since the contract has not been fulfilled.

I have recovered about $10,000 from that investment, but like the other investment loss, I choose to focus on the lessons I can learn from it rather than the loss, and invest in other areas.

Q And your best investment?

A To me, insurance is a form of investment. Sometimes, when you are not well or have to stay in hospital, your expenses can be covered by your insurance policies which means you do not have to pay out of pocket, which makes insurance one of my best investments.

Of course, insurance - health, accident and life policies, for example - does not give you the kind of returns (which stocks and property) potentially could, but it keeps pace with inflation and it is always there to help me minimise my costs.

I hold about 30 policies in total, including those for my family members.

Choo Yun Ting