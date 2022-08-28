Woman invested $300k after falling for slides on firm's rosy prospects

Housewife sues firm's directors to reclaim money after finding out she and daughter had been tricked

Invest Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sales people who make offers that seem too good to miss are part and parcel of our investment landscape, but people are still taken for a ride - costly ones at that-as a housewife and her daughter know all too well.

The pair thought they had struck gold when they were given a special deal to buy a 5 per cent stake in a fitness-related company valued at $16 million. They reckoned they had a sure-fire winner once they saw presentation slides that glowingly highlighted the rosy prospects of the business.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on August 28, 2022, with the headline Woman invested $300k after falling for slides on firm's rosy prospects. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top