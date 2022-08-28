Woman invested $300k after falling for slides on firm's rosy prospects

Sales people who make offers that seem too good to miss are part and parcel of our investment landscape, but people are still taken for a ride - costly ones at that-as a housewife and her daughter know all too well.

The pair thought they had struck gold when they were given a special deal to buy a 5 per cent stake in a fitness-related company valued at $16 million. They reckoned they had a sure-fire winner once they saw presentation slides that glowingly highlighted the rosy prospects of the business.