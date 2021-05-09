Will work from home end soon?

Working from home for more than a year may revolutionise some parts of business but I think most people in the United States will be back at their desks in September.

Let's talk numbers. Of the 150 million or so people who were employed in March, 31.6 million telecommuted, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, or about 21 per cent of the pie. Some analysts and bond issuers fear that these people, having experienced the joy of not commuting or living in more spacious digs in more pleasant climes, will never return to the office, or will return only two or three days a week.