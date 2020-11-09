Will Asia’s recovery prevail over US election risks in the Asian bond market?

As 2020 comes to a close, major Asian economies are poised for a more modest contraction and a stronger recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic than previously expected.

China continues to lead the way with the economy growing 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, its strongest quarterly rebound since the deep contraction in the first three months of the year.1 As the major trading partner of many Asian economies, China’s recovery has the potential to boost economic activity across the region.



“These developments bode well for the Asian bond market, which has performed strongly this year despite the pandemic,” says Mr Arthur Lau, head of Asia ex Japan Fixed Income at PineBridge Investments.



Returns of Asian sovereign and corporate debt this year have been among the highest in emerging markets (EM), with sovereigns and high yield leading their peers.



“With a better-than-expected credit matrix, earnings, and earnings outlook, we’ve become more constructive on Asian corporate credit profiles since the second half of the year,” says Mr Lau.

Credit selection in a year of surprises

However, in a year bookended by two major events — the Covid-19 pandemic and US elections — investors need to carefully navigate uncertainty.

On one hand, a Democratic Party sweep in the US may bring about a more forceful fiscal stimulus, which could imply a larger budget deficit and higher inflation. On the other hand, a second Trump term may potentially lead to intensifying US-China tensions.

Although Covid-19 has been effectively put under control in some countries, cases still continue to rise in other parts of the region and depress demand. However, Asian investment grade and high yield are on solid footing, with shorter duration than US counterparts, relatively low forecast default rate, and better spread cushion.2

In addition, Asian governments generally have the advantage of having ample headroom for additional monetary and fiscal stimulus to counter fresh shocks and bolster the recovery. These make Asian bonds more resilient against uncertainty, says Mr Lau.

Nevertheless, he says credit selection, and curve and duration positioning remain critical. “There remains a lot of moving variables, that’s why we focus on in-depth research by our team on the ground in Asia to thoroughly understand each issuer, how they would be impacted and how would they respond to rapidly evolving environment,” says Mr Lau, whose Asia ex Japan fixed income team has a zero-default record in the strategies it manages.3

Long-term opportunities

Beyond pandemic and politics, secular trends should be supportive of the outlook for Asian bonds over the long term. Greater environmental, social and governance (ESG) focus across the region is one such development that may lead to new opportunities in fixed income.

In September, China pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.4 “We believe China will continue to aim to boost investment in environmentally friendly and infrastructure projects and some of these investments will likely be funded through the new issuance of green bonds,” says MrLau.

“China’s pivot to renewable energy has already created opportunities in fixed income, and we expect this opportunity set to continue to expand.”

Aside from being Asia’s largest bond market, China was the world’s largest source of new green bond issuances in 2019.5

Similarly, in India, renewable energy has been a key priority for the government, and supportive regulatory measures in recent years have been positive for the issuers in the renewable energy space.

Asia’s rapid urbanisation is also creating a whole set of opportunities, for instance, in Chinese property. Chinese real estate issuers have become a significant part of the Asian high yield corporate market in recent years and select issuers offer attractive yields.

Previous restrictions to housing ownership targeted at cooling down the market has since been eased following the Covid-19 outbreak. Over the long run, China’s fast-rising third- and fourth-tier cities are expected to drive growth in the sector. For investors wishing to capture these long-term opportunities, current valuations are attractive, says Mr Lau.

Asian credit spreads remain cheap versus the long-term average, with room for compression as the recovery continues. He notes that Asian sub-investment-grade bonds have been excessively discounted due to unjustified default fears and should now offer exceptional value opportunities for active credit selectors.

Spotlight: Singapore dollar bonds shine in Asian bond universe One component of the Asian bond universe that is well suited for an active approach is the Singapore dollar (SGD) bond market. Although it represents only a small fraction of the universe, SGD bonds punch above their weight. Unlike the low yields in most developed markets, SGD bonds offer attractive returns — a 7.7 per cent year to date and 8.4 per cent over a one-year period.6 The market’s diverse mix of sovereign, quasi-sovereign, and corporate issuers across investment grade and high yield-rated credits allows active managers to deliver enhanced returns through curve and duration positioning.

“Singapore dollar bonds can offer attractive returns to investors who can navigate the diversity of credit profiles in the market,” says Mr Omar Slim, Singapore-based fixed income portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. With the local Covid-19 situation stabilising, the economic data is starting to reflect the pick-up in activities. Non-oil domestic exports rose 5.9 per cent year-on-year in September, while industrial production also rose 24.2 per cent in the same period,7 signaling that a stronger economic recovery could be in the making. “It is critical to monitor and act upon the new policy measures the Singapore government would be taking. The Singapore government has been proactively and, so far, successfully using its policy levers, particularly on the fiscal side, to counter that impact of this crisis,” he says. “In our view, the biggest opportunity continues to be within the corporate credit space, as well as in having more nimble duration positioning.”

Partner with PineBridge Investments to access the region’s high-quality fixed income markets through highly selective award-winning strategies.8 For more information please visit pinebridge.com.sg.

