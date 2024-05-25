Why property investors who avoid ABSD can risk losing more

If there is an attempt to avoid paying the ABSD, such as using the “99-to-1” gambit, the Iras would be on alert. PHOTO: ST FILE
Tan Ooi Boon
Invest Editor
Updated
May 26, 2024, 05:27 AM
Published
May 25, 2024, 05:00 AM
Taking on the taxman is ultimately a loser’s game given the agency’s wide-ranging power to strike down sham processes designed to escape paying levies.

The one-sided nature of the contest is especially evident in the case of property deals.

