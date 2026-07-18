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Why it’s important to know how to spend time meaningfully after retirement

Money is important for retirees but knowing how to spend time meaningfully is equally so too.

Retirees in good health with adequate financial resources may spend as many years in leisure and other nonwork activities after turning 65. Those 20 years – or more – can leave people who haven’t planned their retirement with a lot of suddenly empty time to fill.

“Most people have never been retired, so they can’t connect their present reality with their future unknown reality,” said Michael Crews, author of the retirement book Saturday Everyday and CEO of North Texas Wealth Management in Allen, Texas.