Why greed and envy spell trouble

So it has happened again. Investors have once again fallen prey to an alleged fraudulent scheme that promised unusually high returns. One would have thought that the offer of a 15 per cent return quarterly would be sufficient to raise the alarm bells and send many running for cover.

Instead, it was reported recently that investors have possibly lost up to a mind-boggling $1 billion in a scheme involving nickel deals run by Envy Asset Management and Envy Global Trading. What is even more astounding is that the victims are not just the moms and pops.