Why a woman overspends on her family even as she deals with a US$125k debt
Connie Chang and Juli Fraga
For many people, credit card debt can become like quicksand, especially when affordability is top of mind. For a year starting in October 2025, The New York Times followed four people who shared their lives, their spending habits, even their regrets, revealing a commonality: a mountain of debt.
This is the story of one of them, Adriana Dyurich, who aspires to build a savings of US18,000 (S$23,000) while trying to pay off a credit card debt of US$19,000 and a student loan of US$106,000.