Why a woman overspends on her family even as she deals with a US$125k debt

Adriana Dyurich added US$8,000 to her debt just because relatives stayed with her during the Christmas holidays.

For many people, credit card debt can become like quicksand, especially when affordability is top of mind. For a year starting in October 2025, The New York Times followed four people who shared their lives, their spending habits, even their regrets, revealing a commonality: a mountain of debt.

This is the story of one of them, Adriana Dyurich, who aspires to build a savings of US18,000 (S$23,000) while trying to pay off a credit card debt of US$19,000 and a student loan of US$106,000.