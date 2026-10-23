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Why 1 in 8 young people in UK are not learning or working

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These youths, aged 16 to 24, are known as the bedroom generation, for staying at home and living off parents.

These youth, aged 16 to 24, are known as the bedroom generation, for staying at home and living off parents.

PHOTO: PIXABAY

Lara Williams

The transition to adulthood has never been easy. My own early twenties, about a decade ago, were a time of high anxiety, low self-esteem and steep learning curves. There were friendship group dramas, internships with bad bosses and the stress of in-person job interviews.

But there was also plenty of social interaction: small talk at the office and big talk at parties. In fact, there was little true alone time in the spin cycle of university, work, house shares, dating and socialising that shaped me into the person I am today.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.