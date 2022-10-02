When workers are put on 'quiet firing'

Quiet quitting has heaped attention on so-called "slacker" employees - or those who seem content just fulfilling their job descriptions. But experts say there's a flip side: "quiet firing".

The term has generated buzz on the Internet with definitions ranging from employers who actively make working conditions miserable to forcing workers to resign, also known as "constructive discharge". The phrase can also apply to managers who neglect or otherwise divest time, resources or opportunities from their employees, encouraging them to leave without firing them outright.