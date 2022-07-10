When some properties in China come with jobs

Updated
Published
6 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Home developers who complain that they are facing headwinds in selling their properties due to rate hikes and a gloomy outlook should perhaps take a leaf from their counterparts' book in China.

In yet another head-turning scheme, some developers in the southern Chinese city of Yulin are resorting to helping their buyers look for jobs so that the latter can be persuaded to move. They are sending employees to neighbouring villages to drum up interest in unsold homes and helping to give at least three different kinds of job offers to those who buy an apartment. First-time buyers will also be offered subsidies.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 10, 2022, with the headline When some properties in China come with jobs. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top