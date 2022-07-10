When some properties in China come with jobs

Home developers who complain that they are facing headwinds in selling their properties due to rate hikes and a gloomy outlook should perhaps take a leaf from their counterparts' book in China.

In yet another head-turning scheme, some developers in the southern Chinese city of Yulin are resorting to helping their buyers look for jobs so that the latter can be persuaded to move. They are sending employees to neighbouring villages to drum up interest in unsold homes and helping to give at least three different kinds of job offers to those who buy an apartment. First-time buyers will also be offered subsidies.