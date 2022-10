Employees are swamped by an ever-expanding array of specialised software that has made the workday a disjointed slog. Workplace tools have never been popular, but when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, virtual communication and collaboration programmes became critical for businesses. New employees got onboarded by one app, trained by another and surveyed by a third.

How bad is it? Companies deployed 89 different apps on average last year, up from 58 in 2015, according to Okta, a cloud software company.