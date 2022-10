SINGAPORE - If you are joining a new company, feel free to take your favourite coffee mug and your itemised desk calendar with you to your new job, but do not take a copy of your current employer's customer database - even if it is accessible by everyone. A world of pain could await.

Contacting such customers might not be a breach of confidence if you did not download their information illegally, but it is still dicey to use such data in your new company.