When a $143m public company is based on a small deli

This is yet another cautionary tale of why you should not buy any share in the stock market unless you are really familiar with the company and its business.

Three people are now facing securities fraud and market manipulation charges in the United States for being involved in a US$100 million (S$143 million) public company that is allegedly built around a single restaurant in New Jersey.

Federal prosecutors accused James Patten, Peter Coker Sr and Peter Coker Jr of artificially inflating the price of two companies through manipulative trading.

One of them was Hometown International, the sole asset of which was "Your Hometown Deli" in Paulsboro, New Jersey, across the Delaware River from Philadelphia's airport.

Hometown became infamous when hedge fund legend David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital highlighted it in a letter to investors in April 2021 as an example of irrational exuberance in the market.

Mr Einhorn noted the deli barely had sales of US$20,000 in 2019 and even less in 2020 despite reaching a nine-figure valuation. "The pastrami must be amazing," he observed. "Small investors who get sucked into these situations are likely to be harmed eventually, yet the regulators - who are supposed to be protecting investors - appear to be neither present nor curious."

Patten, 63, and Coker Sr, 80, both North Carolina residents, are in police custody while Coker Jr, 53, a Hong Kong resident, remains at large.

The criminal charges follow a parallel civil suit filed against the three earlier by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Patten and the two Cokers allegedly manipulated the value of Hometown's over-the-counter shares by trading through accounts they controlled to create the appearance of active trading, the SEC said in its suit.

They drove the value of the company above US$13 a share, resulting in a market capitalisation of more than US$100 million.

The suit alleges the trio used the same method to push up the price of E-Waste Corp, a Kent, Washington-based company that merged with EZRaider Global, a private Nevada corporation that distributes electric tactical vehicles, in September 2021.

At one point, the manipulative trading pushed E-Waste's share price from 10 US cents to US$10, resulting in a market cap of about US$120 million for a shell company with no revenue, the SEC said.

The three men are charged with conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy to manipulate securities prices. Patten is also charged with four counts of manipulation of securities, four counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. They face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

According to the SEC, Patten started the deli with a childhood friend and his girlfriend in October 2015 but soon began conspiring with the Cokers to create a public company that would serve as a reverse merger vehicle.

After the firm began trading in 2019, Patten paid his co-founders US$3,000 for a 38 per cent stake in the deli and exercised an option for their remaining stake the next year. Hometown merged in March with Makamer Holdings, a bioplastics start-up, selling the deli's inventory for US$700 and the store itself for US$15,000. - BLOOMBERG