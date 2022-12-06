What's next for Singapore and the global economy? Here’s what you can expect in 2023

Inflation has remained high throughout the year. Singapore's core inflation – which excludes accommodation and private transport – was steadily climbing towards its highest levels since November 2008, before easing for the first time in October.

What will 2023 be like? Dr Neo Teng Hwee, the chief investment officer and head of Investment Products and Solutions at UOB Private Bank, answers some of your key questions about next year's economic outlook.

Dr Neo has more than 25 years of experience in investments and money management. Beyond the private banking space, he has a wealth of experience in asset management with a focus on institutional and sovereign wealth funds.

Q: Will inflation stay elevated next year? What about interest rates? How will these trends affect me as an investor?

A: It seems like everywhere we turn, we face constant reminders about inflation – at grocery stores, petrol pumps, even when paying our utility bills.

Recent data indicates that inflation likely peaked earlier in the year, but will stay elevated. In other words, prices will continue to rise, but at a slower pace than in previous months. Consumers should not expect a return to the low inflation levels we saw for years after the Global Financial Crisis in 2008.

This has direct implications on global interest rates. Central banks have been hiking rates aggressively to try and tame inflation, catching many by surprise in the process. As the global economy slows down, central banks will likely take a more measured approach with rate hikes. Long-term interest rates are expected to fall from current levels, but again, we should not expect rates to return to the near-zero levels from the past decade.

As an investor, you should review your portfolio regularly. The market landscape will remain volatile for the foreseeable future, so you should evaluate how much risk you are able and willing to take, as well as whether you are on track to reach your financial goals. More importantly, you should stay invested to try and keep pace with inflation. Letting your money sit idle means inflation is reducing the purchasing power of your savings.

Q: What is the risk of a global recession in 2023, and how should I manage my investments to prepare for this scenario?

A: The US Federal Reserve has essentially pumped the brakes on economic growth with its rate hikes that are targeted at fighting inflation. We believe there is a significant probability of a recession next year, but any recession should be shallow because we do not see financial imbalances across households and corporates at this time.

Nonetheless, investors should prepare for bumps in the road ahead. The time-tested principle of diversification will help you withstand market fluctuations. Stay invested through periods of volatility and do not try to time the market, as even the most experienced investors are not able to do this consistently.