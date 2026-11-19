If you hold US stock index funds, you are probably already investing in AI.

Buying into Anthropic doesn’t feel like your typical single-stock bet. The artificial intelligence company lays out its great promise (curing diseases like cancer, developing drugs and other revolutionary innovations) and its most perilous downsides, among them “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity”.

Placing a significant portion of your wealth on a single stock is never a good idea, but there’s always the temptation to buy something when a shiny new offering comes along. Research still shows that keeping a diversified mix of stocks and bonds over the long term is the best bet you can make.