What the US Fed’s rate-hike pause means for Singaporeans

Mr Heng, who’s in his late 40s, formulates forecasts and market views for foreign exchange, commodities and interest rates. He has more than 25 years of financial markets experience, covering a spectrum of key asset classes.

Q: The Fed kept interest rates unchanged at its latest meeting. How will this affect interest rates and exchange rates moving forward?

A: While we may be reaching the tail end of the current cycle of rate hikes, consumers should expect interest rates to stay elevated.

Central banks from major developed markets are not likely to cut rates anytime soon. This means benchmark interest rates in the US and the Singapore Overnight Rate Average (Sora) – which many mortgages locally are pegged against – will likely continue to climb higher towards the end of the year.

As such, consumers should factor higher rates into their borrowing decisions and be mindful not to over-leverage when taking on a mortgage or other loans.

The Fed sticking to its stance and the upside on interest rates likely prolongs US dollar strength for now. Concurrently, the euro and the renminbi staying weak further amplifies US dollar strength.

Fortunately for Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore has also geared its policy towards the Singdollar’s relative strength, so we have been able to enjoy the benefits of a strong currency on our travels and investments abroad. For now, the Singdollar exhibits relative strength against currencies such as the euro, Australian dollar and ringgit.

Q: Gold prices are approaching record-high levels. Will prices continue to rise and will they be affected by the Fed’s decision?

A: There are many factors that influence gold prices. Gold does not generate interest, so it may become less attractive and prices sometimes fall when interest rates rise. On the other hand, gold is considered a safe-haven asset and tends to hold steady or even appreciate during times of economic or geopolitical upheaval.

Gold prices reached an all-time high of just over US$2,000 per ounce during the pandemic in 2020, and over the past quarter, it has fluctuated around the psychological US$2,000 resistance level.

Gold could well sustain a rally above that level by early next year, when both interest rates and the US dollar are expected to peak. Gold prices continue to be supported by global central banks which are buying and holding large amounts of gold in their long-term reserves.

Over the long run, gold has proven valuable in helping to diversify one’s portfolio and manage risks. Given its upside and the uncertainties surrounding global economic growth, investors can consider diversifying a small portion of their portfolios into gold.

Q: Energy prices have been unpredictable lately. Should we expect to pay more for our utility bills and petrol prices moving forward?

A: Fears of a recession have dampened crude oil prices, since slowing economic growth reduces global energy demand.

However, oil prices may not stay low for much longer, as all signs point to a tightening of supply. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (Opec+) have recently extended and deepened cuts to oil production. The intergovernmental organisation coordinates oil production levels to influence global oil prices.