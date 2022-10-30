What the new cooling measures mean for 5 types of buyers

SINGAPORE - The latest round of property cooling measures that are directed at Housing Board flats is likely to cause a more significant knee-jerk reaction because many curbs have been implemented simultaneously. The changes will impact almost all flat buyers, including Build-To-Order (BTO) flat purchasers.

The measures include lowering the loan-to-value (LTV) limits for borrowers taking HDB loans, and increasing the interest rate floor to 3 per cent per annum or 0.1 percentage point above the prevailing Central Provident Fund Ordinary Account interest rate when calculating the eligible loan amount from HDB.