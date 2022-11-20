What new ESG approach ‘double materiality’ means – and why JPMorgan is a fan

NEW YORK – Should a business or an investment fund care only about how environmental, social justice and governance (ESG) issues affect its bottom line, or should it also be attuned to how its operations affect the world?

These questions get at the heart of something called “double materiality”.

While the idea that both are important has been embraced in Europe, it has yet to make significant inroads in the United States. At issue is what information companies should be required to report – and who decides that?

1. What is materiality?

At the basic level, it is an accounting principle, referring to something that may have an impact on – be material to – how a company performs.

A material risk can threaten targets or goals – something of keen interest to investors. In the context of ESG, this is known as single materiality and means mainly ESG factors that may pose a threat or opportunity to a business and its bottom line, such as extreme weather.

It does not tell you anything about how “green” a company’s business practices are, but rather how vulnerable its earnings may be to ESG risks.

2. What is ‘double materiality’?

That is where greenness comes in.

“Double materiality” adds the risks a company’s activities pose to the environment and society to those that it potentially faces internally.

How such things should be accounted for in corporate reports remains the subject of intense debate. For now, reports vary wildly, making it hard for investors to compare one company or fund with another and make informed decisions.

3. Are there guidelines?

Many. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), launched in 2021 at the United Nations COP26 climate summit, is trying to write a global rule book for climate and sustainability reports.

Already, the US-based Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) has guidance for single materiality – referred to as “outside-in” – which is used by hundreds of companies.

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), founded in the wake of the 1997 Exxon Valdez oil spill, provides voluntary “inside-out” standards for reporting a company’s impact on people and the planet.

Another international partnership, the GHG Protocol, has related guidelines for tallying the “scope” of a company’s efforts to curb greenhouse gases, including those emitted by suppliers and customers, which the ISSB wants to include.

Some companies use SASB, some GRI, some both, and others something different. Meanwhile, the European Union is blazing its own trail.