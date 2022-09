SINGAPORE - Even as the cryptocurrency world is abuzz with the upgrade of the world's second-most valuable digital currency, in what is known as the Ethereum merge, the fundamental question of the real value of a token is still up in the air.

Proponents of tokenisation - the process of converting tangible or intangible assets into digital assets that people can hold, use or transfer - say it offers a world of possibilities, including reengineering the traditional financial industry architecture.