Fixed-income investments have attracted attention this year with yields up after the lean pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
Central banks around the world are raising interest rates to rein in inflation and Treasury yields are spiking globally.
Fixed-income investments have attracted attention this year with yields up after the lean pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.
Central banks around the world are raising interest rates to rein in inflation and Treasury yields are spiking globally.
Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 09, 2022, with the headline What investors should know before investing in retail corporate bonds. Subscribe