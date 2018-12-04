Wealth magazine focuses on asset management

Venture capitalist and Singaporean Jenny Lee is often called an investor with the Midas touch - her track record bears this out.

The latest Wealth magazine, distributed with The Business Times today, casts the spotlight on Ms Lee, a managing partner of GGV Capital.

By dint of hard work and a passion for entrepreneurs, she has helped the firm achieve an enviable track record.

She led the firm in its investment in Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi, for instance.

Last year, the firm exited one of her investments - live-streaming social media platform YY - with a 15 times return.

In 2015, Ms Lee became the first woman to feature in the top 10 of Forbes Midas list, a data-driven ranking of the world's top investors in private equity and venture capital. She has since been consistently on the list.

In the "At the Helm" profile, she shares her views on valuations in private equity and how she uses "pattern recognition" to spot the next potentially successful entrepreneur and idea.

"We don't plan for the 'X' factor," she says.

"Venture capital is a long-term, illiquid asset. The key isn't just one investment that works, but consistently making investments that work. That's harder."



This month's issue of Wealth profiles Singaporean venture capitalist Jenny Lee, who has been called the investor with the Midas touch. The magazine is distributed with The Business Times today. PHOTO: SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS



Asset management takes centre stage in the December edition of Wealth. Managers of multi-asset funds, which have attracted massive inflows since the 2008 crisis, share how they are allocating assets well into next year, mostly favouring a defensive stance.

In the Trusted Adviser column, Ms Victoria Leggett, head of responsible investment of Union Bancaire Privee's asset management arm, gives insights into "positive impact" equities, seen as the "second chapter" of impact investments.

And in the Roundtable, major fund groups such as BlackRock, Amundi and HSBC Global Asset Management offer insights into why sustainable or responsible investment is here to stay.

The bigger question is why a fund manager would not include sustainability factors such as ESG (environment, social and governance) analysis in the investment process.