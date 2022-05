There are 44 real estate investment trusts (Reits) and property trusts on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) with a market capitalisation of around $116 billion - or 13 per cent of the total value of the local market, based on data as at March 31.

These operate in many sectors. Industrial Reits include Ascendas Reit, which owns industrial buildings that cater to a wide range of businesses, from clean and light industries to general and specialised industries.