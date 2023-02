Investors have little confidence in US stocks even after the recent price surge: Most say the market has yet to hit bottom amid concern over corporate earnings.

That is the view of roughly 70 per cent of the 383 respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse survey, with the biggest weighting – 35 per cent – saying the lows will not be in until the second half of 2023. Fewer than a quarter reckon stocks have already hit their trough.