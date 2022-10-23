US rate hikes put pressure on Spacs

As the US economy slowly buckles under the strain of soaring interest rates, corporate bankruptcies will pile up.
Few on Wall Street doubt this. The real question they have is which sorts of companies and industries will succumb first.
As the US economy slowly buckles under the strain of soaring interest rates, corporate bankruptcies will pile up.
Few on Wall Street doubt this. The real question they have is which sorts of companies and industries will succumb first.
Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.