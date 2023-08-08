US credit rating downgrade: What it means and what you should do

Mr Lim, 48, has over two decades of experience in financial services. He previously headed the personal financial services and private wealth management team in UOB China.

Q: What do I need to know about the US credit downgrade? How will this affect investors?

A: When the US government’s spending exceeds federal revenue, it borrows money to finance its expenses by issuing both short- and long-term bonds such as Treasury bills (T-bills), notes and bonds.

It faced a predicament earlier this year when it exceeded its debt ceiling, a predetermined limit that restricts the government’s ability to borrow further, before reaching a deal to suspend the limit until 2025.

The credit rating downgrade was not unexpected, and the agency also flagged that the US debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is expected to rise to three times that of other AAA-rated countries – such as Australia, Denmark, Germany and Singapore – by 2025.

This is not the first time the US has experienced a credit rating downgrade. S&P Global Ratings, another major ratings agency, announced a similar downgrade in 2011, a decision that shocked investors and resulted in short-term selling pressure in US stock markets.

Markets have also been jittery with the latest downgrade, but investors should not overreact to this news.

This is because there is low risk of the US actually defaulting on its debt, especially with the US Congress having suspended its debt ceiling until January 2025.

Instead, markets will likely continue to be driven by factors such as inflation trends, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions and health of the economy, so keep your eye on the bigger picture.

Maintaining a diversified portfolio will help buffer against market volatility, especially since global economic growth is slowing. In today’s elevated interest rate environment, investors also have the opportunity to enjoy higher yields on their savings and with certain investments.

Q: How should I manage my savings in the current environment?

A: Interest rates are highly intertwined with the health of the global economy. In trying to suppress inflation, central banks’ interest rate hikes have also cooled economic growth.

At UOB, our Risk-First Approach advocates first protecting your wealth with an adequate cash buffer, adequate insurance coverage and other low-risk assets, before seeking to invest and grow your wealth.

Accumulating a “rainy day” fund of at least six months’ worth of your daily expenses is an example of working towards an adequate cash buffer for emergencies or other contingencies such as an unexpected job loss.

Keeping your emergency funds liquid does not necessarily mean allowing inflation to eat away at the value of your savings. In the current interest rate environment, higher interest rates on deposit accounts allow growth on savings without locking in your funds.

Q: What options do investors have in today’s market environment?

A: In today’s volatile and higher interest rate environment, there are several lower-risk asset classes that investors would typically consider.

Firstly, bonds tend to outperform stocks when the economy is in a slowdown. Bonds are also offering higher yields relative to historical levels.

Corporate bonds usually require a minimum investment of S$200,000 and above. For those who are unable or unwilling to allocate this amount to one particular investment, bond funds also allow you to gain exposure to this asset class.