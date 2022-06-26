UK still a popular choice

Updated
Published
7 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Britain remains the favourite destination for Singaporeans investing overseas.

Mr Alan Cheong, Savills Singapore executive director of research and consultancy, said this is because of Singaporeans' familiarity with that market, adding: "Most buyers have either frequented the country, were educated there or have sent or are about to send their children there to further their education. For buyers of UK private residential properties, they may invest in a city but their children could be studying in another. They do so because the UK is not a big, sprawling country, unlike the United States."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 26, 2022, with the headline UK still a popular choice. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top