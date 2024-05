It’s hard to believe anyone would still fall for the “pay fees to release huge inheritance” scam given the number of times it’s been rolled out but two local business veterans fell for it and lost more than $2 million.

One of them had begun dealing with a Singapore scammer by the name of Don Brendan Robert, who had spun a tale about an “inheritance” of over $60 million that would be released after the payment of about $2 million in fees.