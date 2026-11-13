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Trade US stocks like digital tokens soon?

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The potential drawbacks include money laundering, insider trading and even theft – as the recent US$6.3 billion Binance Holdings Ltd. hack shows.

The potential drawbacks include money laundering, insider trading and even theft – as the recent US$6.3 billion Binance hack shows.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Paul J. Davies

The accelerating drive to turn listed company stocks into digital tokens risks introducing crypto-like dangers into the US equity market with few benefits. The potential drawbacks include money laundering, insider trading and even theft – as the recent US$6.3 billion (S$8.1 billion) Binance Holdings hack shows. The only winners would be trading platforms hunting for extra income.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) plowed ahead with efforts to promote tokenised securities – digital entries of rights or ownership in shares, recorded on a blockchain or distributed ledger – in September, suspending many rules and investor protections for firms trying to develop the market.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.