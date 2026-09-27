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Track expenses down to the cent – or keep it simple? Find something that works for you

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(Left to right) Straits Times senior correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit, alongside Tan Huey Min, general manager of Credit Counselling Singapore, and Leon Loh, financial services consultant at Gen Financial Advisory, at the Straits Times InvestMe session on Sept 17.

(From left) Straits Times senior business correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit, alongside Tan Huey Min, general manager of Credit Counselling Singapore, and Leon Loh, financial services consultant at GEN Financial Advisory, at the Straits Times InvestMe session on Sept 17.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

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Chor Khieng Yuit

  • Experts recommend setting clear goals, budgeting, and tracking expenses to manage personal finances effectively and enjoy life without overspending.
  • Different methods suit different people, from detailed daily tracking to using separate accounts for spending and savings to control cash flow.
  • Those with irregular income face challenges but can adjust budgets flexibly, while setting aside 'fun money' helps balance enjoyment and financial discipline.

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SINGAPORE – “What gets measured gets managed” is a corporate maxim that applies equally to personal finances.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.