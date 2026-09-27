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Track expenses down to the cent – or keep it simple? Find something that works for you

(From left) Straits Times senior business correspondent Chor Khieng Yuit, alongside Tan Huey Min, general manager of Credit Counselling Singapore, and Leon Loh, financial services consultant at GEN Financial Advisory, at the Straits Times InvestMe session on Sept 17.

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SINGAPORE – “What gets measured gets managed” is a corporate maxim that applies equally to personal finances.