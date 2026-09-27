Track expenses down to the cent – or keep it simple? Find something that works for you
- Experts recommend setting clear goals, budgeting, and tracking expenses to manage personal finances effectively and enjoy life without overspending.
- Different methods suit different people, from detailed daily tracking to using separate accounts for spending and savings to control cash flow.
- Those with irregular income face challenges but can adjust budgets flexibly, while setting aside 'fun money' helps balance enjoyment and financial discipline.
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SINGAPORE – “What gets measured gets managed” is a corporate maxim that applies equally to personal finances.