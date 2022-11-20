Beating inflation: How to make cash work harder for consistent returns

Inflation is at a 14-year high and showing no signs of slowing down. The staggering inflation figures, coupled with rising interest rates on home and car mortgages, has left many wringing their hands. A recent study by UOB found that nearly 70 per cent of Singaporeans were concerned about higher household expenses.

A one time-tested approach to beating inflation is to invest your money in products that have the potential to grow it over time – at a rate higher than that of rising prices of goods and services – rather than let it lose value in a savings account.

Tiger Brokers and UOB Asset Management’s (​​UOBAM) new Fixed Maturity Product (FMP) aims to do just that, helping investors to navigate this volatile period and boost returns on idle cash.

Low risk, enhanced yields and accessibility

The United Fixed Maturity Bond Fund 1 has a three-year target maturity and invests in a diversified basket of Asia investment-grade bonds, selected to offer consistent income at a relatively low risk.

It aims to capitalise on the current high interest rate environment to lock in the enhanced yields, by adopting a buy-and-hold strategy with bonds that closely match the tenure of the fund.

The fund has an indicative weighted average yield-to-maturity of up to 4.951 per cent, and pays regular dividends twice a year at a rate of 3.52 per cent a year, offering a steady income stream.

According to a 2021 study by S&P Global Ratings, the historical default rate of investment-grade bonds tends to be less than 13 per cent, providing a viable alternative for an investor seeking higher interest in a safe manner.

The fund does not charge management fees, thus enabling investors to maximise their gains. For an added layer of security, the fund is SGD hedged to offset currency risk.

For investors needing to access their funds, the fund allows for a weekly redemption subject to a 2 per cent redemption charge, with the sum collected being channelled back into the fund.

The minimum subscription amount is just $1,000, with incremental subsequent subscription amounts of $1,000. This puts it within reach of investors of all levels, as opposed to direct investment in bond securities, which tend to be offered in denominations of $250,000.

The fund is positioned to help investors to take advantage of the current interest rate environment to secure higher regular income in a safe manner, and with a lower starting capital.

Expert fund management by UOB Asset Management

The United Fixed Maturity Bond Fund 1 is managed by UOBAM’s Asia & Singapore Fixed Income team, whose extensive experience and accolades can help investors navigate the challenging market environment.

UOBAM’s Asia & Singapore Fixed Income team is headed by Ms Joyce Tan, who has over 24 years of investment experience and received multiple industry awards including Outstanding Manager Award in the Manager of the Year (Asia Fixed Income) category at the 2021 Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards.

Getting started

During the initial offering period (IOP) from Nov 14 to 28, 2022, investors can subscribe to the fund by first opening a Tiger Brokers account.

As a registered user, log in to the Tiger Trade app and find the fund under the “Bond Fund” category of the “Fund” section, which can be accessed under the “Quotes” tab of the app.