Three holidays to Europe a year, while saving for a home. Here’s how I’m making it happen
- The writer says young people may not need to choose between travel and home ownership. Sheryl Choong of Endowus says both can be possible with clear priorities, following the “50-30-20” rule.
- The writer plans three Europe trips a year, costing $15,000. She uses early booking and budget cuts to save money.
- Choong says a three-room resale HDB flat is still feasible on a single income if earnings are about $5,000 to $6,000 a month. Renovation and cash over valuation can add major costs.
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SINGAPORE – For the longest time, I thought I had to choose between living out my travel dreams and owning a home at 35. Having both seemed like a greedy pipe dream that would not happen because my finances could not stretch that far.