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ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan (left) moderating a discussion on Nov 19 as part of The Straits Times’ InvestMe campaign, with the panellists comprising Sheryl Choong (centre), managing director and head of client advisory for Singapore at Endowus, and ST journalist Rosalind Ang.

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SINGAPORE – For the longest time, I thought I had to choose between living out my travel dreams and owning a home at 35. Having both seemed like a greedy pipe dream that would not happen because my finances could not stretch that far.