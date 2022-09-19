Invest Talk Podcast: Thinking about retirement? CPF Life and tips on spending less while investing

In this episode, Su Shyan talks to DBS’ Lorna Tan who is the Head of Financial Planning Literacy at the Consumer Banking Group at DBS Bank for a closer look at retirement planning.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:40 What are the key considerations as you embark on retirement planning?

4:00 quick summary on CPF Life

6:42 How to decide between different CPF Life plans

7:57 How to go about saving more, spending less and shopping wisely

10:25 Retirement thoughts, if you are turning 55 soon

Register for ST's Head Start newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

Produced by: Lee Su Shyan (sushyan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Eden Soh and Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

Follow ST's new Your Money & Career Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Read Lee Su Shyan's articles: https://str.sg/wuQs

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.