6 things to know about burnout

In a more typical time, burnout is an exception. In the Covid-19 era, it almost feels like the norm. Organisations should take a hard look in the mirror for fostering cultures of overwork that make things worse, says author, speaker and workplace wellness expert Jennifer Moss. Her book The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise Of Chronic Stress And How We Can Fix It aims to help slam the brakes on this crisis before we all hit the wall.

During the second wave of Covid-19, we found that only 2 per cent of people rated their well-being as excellent, and 89 per cent said their work life was getting worse. We expected people would be exhausted, working more hours in the day and losing efficacy.