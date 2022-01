It's one of the hottest corners of crypto - and now the US taxman wants its share of the profits.

Investors and creators of non-fungible tokens (NFT) - a market that has ballooned to US$44 billion (S$59 billion), according to Chainalysis data, and lured fans from singer Justin Bieber to Mrs Melania Trump - may soon face billions of dollars in taxes and rates as high as 37 per cent, according to tax experts.