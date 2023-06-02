The risk of investing in funds blindly

The long-term trend towards indexing has greatly benefitted investors by reducing asset management costs. PHOTO: AFP

Aaron Brown

Many on Wall Street worry about the impact of injecting artificial intelligence into financial markets. Perhaps we should pay equal attention to subtracting human intelligence.

The long-term trend towards indexing – the dumb strategy of buying everything at whatever price the current owners ask just because it’s included in some benchmark – has greatly benefitted investors by reducing asset management costs and protecting from human behavioural biases to chase hot stocks and ideas and from panicking over short-term reverses.

