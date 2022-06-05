The price of living like a king

How much do you need if you want to live like a king?

About £1.3 billion (S$2.2 billion) if you want to build a palace that is as big and grand as Buckingham Palace in Britain.

That is what the 775-room London residence would cost if it was for sale, according to a new study by McCarthy Stone.

That is up £100 million since before the pandemic as the British monarchy also benefits from a heated housing market.

The total value of the British royal property portfolio - which includes castles and lodges across the country - reached £3.7 billion in 2022, according to estimates by the retirement property developer. That is up £460 million since 2019.

If 10 figures for a London home seems a bit steep, McCarthy Stone also calculates Buckingham Palace could be rented out for £2.6 million a month.

The estimates are based on a review of each property's size, number of rooms and location.

Not that any of the properties reviewed are ever likely to be put up for sale or rent. The royal palaces are not the private property of the House of Windsor. Rather they are the property of Britain and held in trust for future generations.

BLOOMBERG