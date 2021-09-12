The new normal of hybrid work

Working from home around one day a week will boost productivity by 4.8 per cent as the post-coronavirus economy takes shape, according to a recent study of more than 30,000 US employees. Much of that one-off increase is projected to come from reduced commuting time, a factor not usually captured by economists.
The transformation will deliver enduring benefits, according to Dr Steven Davis of the University of Chicago, who studies the evolving workplace and was one of the authors of the productivity study. The "positive consequences will be there indefinitely", he said.