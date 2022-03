If someone offers to sell you the Mona Lisa for a bargain price, you would obviously smell a rat and decline the "opportunity" to enhance your art collection.

The legal risk is as clear as a bell: the law won't let you keep or reap any benefits if you are aware a theft has been committed and the item can be identified and claimed by the owners. That is as plain as day with a famous painting like the Mona Lisa, but it also applies to stolen cryptocurrencies.