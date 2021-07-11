For Subscribers
The good, the bad and the greedy
Financial consultants use a range of methods to make their sales. Here are three types of cases uncovered in the MAS mystery shopping exercise.
When a customer said she was totally clueless about insurance, the consultant explained how she could learn the basics by going to Comparefirst.sg, which contains useful information to help people decide on the suitable policies for them.
After showing how to use the website on her laptop, the consultant fixed another meeting to give the customer time to do her own research on insurance.