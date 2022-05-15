Teaching users about real world of finance

When Facebook rebranded its parent company Meta last year, there was a buzz about the reason. Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg noted: "I want to anchor our work and identity on what we're building towards."

While gaming in the new world of extended reality tends to blur the boundary between real and virtual, technology's move towards the metaverse opened up a new conversation in the financial services industry that has been catalysed by growth with applications of fintech in various industries.