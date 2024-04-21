In The Money

Takeaways from star CEOs’ shareholder letters: Food for thought on inflation, retirement, markets

This regular column addresses readers’ investing issues.

BlackRock CEO and co-founder Larry Fink (left) and JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sent out their annual shareholder letters. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Lee Su Shyan
Senior Columnist
Updated
Apr 21, 2024, 07:15 AM
Published
Apr 21, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

A: Annual shareholder letters from famous faces in investing and finance are keenly anticipated at the start of the year. Among them, JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon sent out his annual shareholder letter earlier in April. BlackRock CEO and co-founder Larry Fink also issued his recently. These may not provide any investing tips per se, but it can be instructive to see what these respected financial figures are saying about the economy, investments, markets and retirement.

In his annual shareholder letter, issued in February, legendary investor Warren Buffett talked about Coke and Amex, which are among Berkshire Hathaway’s core holdings. He said: “When you find a truly wonderful business, stick with it. Patience pays, and one wonderful business can offset the many mediocre decisions that are inevitable.” 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top