Staying invested with a flexible fixed income approach as inflation bites

Conclusion

Even though inflation is high and interest rates are poised to rise, investors can find relatively attractive income opportunities across the global fixed income universe, based on their investment objectives and risk appetite. Our flexible approach in J.P. Morgan’s Income Strategy helps us seek such opportunities amid changing markets.

Provided for information only based on market conditions as at date of publication, and not to be construed as investment recommendation or advice. Forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations, and may or may not come to pass. They are for illustrative purposes only and serve as an indication of what may occur. Given the inherent uncertainties and risks associated with forecasts, projections or other forward statements, actual events, results or performance may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated.

Yield is not guaranteed. Positive yield does not imply positive return. Diversification does not guarantee investment return and does not eliminate the risk of loss.

1. For illustrative purposes only based on current market conditions, subject to change from time to time. Not all investments are suitable for all investors. Exact allocation of portfolio depends on each individual’s circumstance and market conditions.

2. Source: ”Federal Reserve issues FOMC statement”, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, 15.12.2021.

3. Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, “Global Fixed Income Views 1Q 2022”, 13.12.2021.

4. High-yield credit refers to corporate bonds which are given ratings below investment grade and are deemed to have a higher risk of default. Yield is not guaranteed. Positive yield does not imply positive return.

5. The portfolio risk management process includes an effort to monitor and manage risk, but does not imply low risk.

6. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of the principal) of a fixed income investment to a change in interest rates and is expressed as number of years.

7. Securitisation is the process in which certain types of assets, such as mortgages or other types of loans, are pooled so that they can be repackaged into interest-bearing securities. Examples of securitised debt include ABS and MBS.

