Stay calm and be rational

However, it is impossible, even for investment experts, to predict where the market is headed with absolute certainty. Instead of paying attention to forecasts, investors should focus on the fundamentals. Markets are forward-looking and current prices reflect the collective perceptions and expectations of all investors of the future.

The behaviour of the market performance during past recessions is a good illustration of this point – the S&P 500 Index, on average, is largely flat during a recessionary period. In fact, the average return in the years following a recession are strongly positive.