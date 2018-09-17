ST Podcast: Money Hacks Ep 21 - How to network with crypto friends and an exchange community

Money Hacks Ep 21 - How to network with crypto friends and an exchange community

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

This episode is aimed at the crypto newbie who is looking to trade for a start, and in a smarter way too, by joining a cryptocurrency exchange and the community around it through regular conferences and seminars.

The chief executive and founder of home-grown cryptocurrency exchange BCoin, Davy Goh, tells us why we would need to use an exchange, and why it's not advisable to stay holed up alone at home online. Are your trading funds safe in BCoin's trading app? How is security ensured?

