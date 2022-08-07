ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

The SPH Rewards Loyalty Programme Allows SPH Direct Subscribers To Access A Range Of Special Deals And Privileges at shop.sph.com.sg!

Interested merchants may email rewards@sph.com.sg for more information.

An Eat-All-You-Can Seafood Feast

Be ready for some seafood indulgence at Ellenborough Market Café, the gourmet restaurant of Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay. In celebration of our nation's birthday, Ellenborough Market Café is launching the Singapore Seafood Night Buffet Dinner in the month of August.

There is a wide spread of cold dishes and appetisers like Poached Whole Salmon in Court-Bouillon to kick off the meal with. On the menu are seafood favourites like Singapore Chilli Mud Crab, Rock Lobster with Black Pepper Sauce and Steamed Bamboo Clam with Tang Hoon - all cooked to perfection.

For the more adventurous palates, dishes such as Kam Heong Sea Snails and Garlic Wok-fried Horn Shell with Thai Basil and Chilli may pique your interest. Fish lovers are not forgotten here. Fresh Sea Bream, Stingray or Barramundi are cooked to tantalizing yumminess with the restaurant's homemade signature sauce. Be sure to end the feast with the restaurant's signature dessert -the luxurious and creamy Durian Pengat.

The Singapore Seafood Night Buffet Dinner is available from now to Aug 31 on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Aug 8 and 9, 6.30pm to 10pm. The Buffet Dinner is priced at $88++ per adult and $44++ per child. In addition, the regular Buffet Lunch is also available daily and Buffet Dinner is available from Monday to Thursday. It is priced at $58++ per adult and $29++ per child for lunch and $78++ per adult and $39++ per child for dinner.

SPH subscribers can quote to enjoy 1-for-1 promotion from Monday to Thursday and 25% off from Friday to Sunday for both Lunch and Dinner Buffets.

This promotion is capped at two paying diners per group and is not valid on Public Holidays or the eve of Public Holidays. Promotion ends Aug 31. Terms and conditions apply.

For reservation details, please call 6239-1847/1848 oremail dining@paradoxsingapore.com.

Award-Winning Reds You Need To Try

Red wine from the Bordeaux region in France is a popular favourite among wine lovers. From now till Aug 31, Asia Wine Network (AWN) is holding a National Day Promotion, with 16 well-appreciated and award-winning wines and gin going at a great bargain of up to 23%discount.

Among the 16 on offer is the Chateau Villemaurine Saint-Emilion Grand Cru (2011), awarded 92 Points by Robert Parker & Wine Enthusiast. Densely purple in colour, this medium to full-bodied wine comes together nicely with fruitiness, well-rounded tannins and spicy notes. Also on the list is the Chateau Cantemerle Haut Medoc (2010), a signature Grand Cru from Bordeaux - highly rated with 94 Points James

Suckling & Wine Advocate. Floral in character, this medium to full-bodied red with fine tannins tastes elegant and fresh, ending with notes of dark red fruits. Then there is the Chateau Ferrandes Graves (2017), awarded 92 Points by Wine Enthusiast, and Gold Medal Concours de Macon. It is highly acclaimed among critics. A sip of this distinguished red exudes elegance through its well-ripened fruit, with hints of woodiness and silky tannins, and a refined finish.

The Year of the Tiger certainly justifies a purchase of QSS Rare Red Tiger (2020). This bottle of red was created by renowned Portuguese winemaker Quinta De S. Sebastiao in partnership with Save Wild, an initiative to save tigers from extinction. The gold medallist Royal Redang 1888 Gin uses fresh botanicals from Vietnam, is distilled using the "Copper Potstill" method and is bottled in France-a must for all gin lovers.

For AWN's National Day Promotion, SPH subscribers are entitled to 15% off with each single bottle purchase, and an additional 10% upon checkout with purchase of 6 or more bottles. To enjoy the promotion, simply use the code 'SPHND2022' upon checkout. This promotion is only limited to the 16 wines on sale. Head over to https://subrewards.sph.com.sg/awnndp2022 to cart out your bottles!