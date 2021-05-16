ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Create a Professional Virtual Workplace with EPOS

With a mobile workplace and collaboration a necessity, make sure you are equipped with the right conferencing tools!

Look no further than the conferencing solutions for professionals by EPOS which will deliver high-end audio solutions designed for personal or corporate needs.

The EXPAND SP 30+ is a light, portable and wireless Bluetooth speakerphone that comes with an ultra-low distortion speaker and echo and noise-cancelling microphones which promise an exceptional audio experience for your conferencing needs. It also allows conferencing across devices and is ideal for conferencing for up to 8 people with assured sound quality for all participants - both in the room and remotely.

Another quality conferencing product by EPOS is the ADAPT 560, a state-of-the-art headset which will give you more mobility as you work. Whether you want high-quality business calls or a greater ability to focus even amid a noisy environment, the ADAPT 560 is a must-have for modern professionals. It has a discreet boom arm that can be folded away into the headband when not in use and you can launch Microsoft Teams instantly with a touch of a button.

SPH subscribers can purchase the EPOS EXPAND SP 30+ at just $259 (U.P. $389) or the Adapt 560 at $339 ( U.P. $469)! Prices include free delivery and a 2-year warranty with no registration required. Head to stsub.com.sg/epos to make your purchases! The promotion ends on May 31, 2021. Terms and conditions apply.

Camp Chameleon Giveaway

Chameleons are a species of very highly evolved lizards that are capable of adapting, blending and camouflaging themselves into their immediate surroundings.

Much like its namesake, MOBOT's brand new folding bike model, CAMP CHAMELEON, is also an evolved version of their flagship highly-popular folding bike, CAMP GOLD.

This latest iteration went through a considerable upgrade and is equipped with a 10-speed drive train, hydraulic brakes and 451 wheelsets. For a folding bike, the CAMP GOLD was already considered to be light in weight when it tipped the scales at just 12.8kg, but they managed to shave off another 900g for CAMP CHAMELEON.

The folding frame, fork, handlebar and seat post are made of high-strength CAMP High-Performance Aluminium Composite which not only makes it corrosion resistant but with high strength-to-weight as well.

The 20" tyres fitted over 35mm profile rims provide a good balance of comfort and aerodynamics to handle everyday leisure rides as well as any strenuous riding.

The CAMP CHAMELEON comes with a 5-year warranty for the frame with normal usage. There are 8 beautiful colours available. All colours are simply beautiful, not your common run of the mill basic colour shade.

CAMP CHAMELEON is available at MOBOT - Oxley Bizhub 2, Woodlands 11, WCEGA Plaza, Excelsior Shopping Center and www.mobot.sg/shop

We are giving away The CAMP Chameleon (worth $1,399) to 3 lucky subscribers!

To take part in the draw:

•Download the SPH Rewards app.

•Look for the contest in the "rewards" section and click on the "JOIN" button to answer a simple question. Contest ends May 31, 2021. Terms and conditions apply.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg