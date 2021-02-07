ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Michelin-quality dining experiences at affordable prices





Step into House On The Moon for a gastronomic experience that pushes culinary boundaries! Situated prominently in the middle of Great World, House On The Moon stands out with its eye-catching, uber-chic decor and modern architecture of bold lines and rose gold accents.

House On The Moon's co-founder Chef Hüseyin Turan works with renowned Michelin-starred chefs like Chef Juan Amador and Chef Paco Torreblanca to curate and create visually stunning and incredibly delicious dishes; bringing Michelin-quality dining experiences to you at affordable prices.

Their pasta is made entirely in-house, and classic dishes are given a new lease of life by combining local elements, such as the Bak Chor Minced Pork Pasta, a delightful feast of aromas, spice and flavours. One of the most iconic desserts and a feast for your senses is their interpretation of the Milky Way aptly known as Moonwalk - a stunning dessert of buttermilk nut, coconut and yoghurt, conceptualised for House On The Moon by Chef Juan Amador together with Chef Hüseyin Turan.

Other unique offerings include tarts with flavours like Kopi Kaya, Garden By The Bay, Mango Passionfruit, Black Forest and Chocolate Ganache.

House On The Moon also boasts a wide range of exceptional artisanal kombucha tea that is fermented in-house with unique and amazing fruity flavours.

From now till 28th February, SPH subscribers will enjoy a 30% cash rebate voucher when they dine at House On The Moon, which can be used for their next purchase or dining experience with them. Cal 6235 2657 to make your reservation and quote 'SPH subscriber'!

mc.2 is Singapore's largest smart blinds fashion gallery which covers awning, window, balcony, wall, flooring, smart home and audio solutions. The brands that mc.2 carry include Agena, Alessandro Bini, ALTEX, Hunter Douglas, igloohome, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nice, Larsen, Ohmm Furniture, Renson, Samsung, SecureZIP, Somfy, Sonos, SQUID, TOSO Japan, and Wood Couture.



At the showroom, customers can check out Singapore's first-ever Renson Outdoor Blinds and ALTEX Experience Centre where mc.2 collaborated with renowned brands such as Philips Hue, Samsung, Somfy and Sonos to bring in voice-enabled smart-home devices.

Well known for its outdoor blinds- ALTEX™ SecureZip is the first revolutionary smart blinds to be designed and manufactured in Singapore. ALTEX™ SecureZip has minimum gap feature which has a comprehensive protection against the sun's UV rays, glare, drizzles, draughts, debris, and even insects.

From now till 28th February 2021, all SPH subscribers can simply quote "SPH Rewards" to enjoy 10% off when you spend a minimum of $1,000 at mc.2 showroom located at 33 Ubi Ave 3, #01-28/29, Singapore 408868, operating from 11am to 7pm during weekdays and 10am to 5pm during weekends.

