S'pore's pact with Pacific Alliance to focus on tech, sustainability

Technology and environmental sustainability are among the key issues that Singapore and Mexico, as well as other Pacific Alliance (PA) members, are discussing in the context of a new PA-Singapore trade agreement, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

"We now have the PASFTA (Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement) with Singapore as the first associate member, and we are very pleased," said Mr Tan on Tuesday, during a five-day visit to Mexico that ended on Thursday.

"What we are doing regarding the treaty is, for starters, working with Mexico - as well as the PA states - on a few initiatives, which are based on four pillars.

"The first is technology and digitalisation, the second is environmental sustainability, the third is connectivity and logistics, and the fourth pillar is people-to-people exchange."

Mr Tan was taking part in a discussion on Tuesday in Mexico City with Mexican veteran diplomat Miguel Ruiz-Cabanas Izquierdo on the relevance of the PA for both Singapore and Mexico, expectations of the commercial relationship, and ways to keep this commercial relationship a priority during turbulent times.

The discussion, moderated by media platform Mexico Business News, was presented by Tecnologico de Monterrey, the top private university in Mexico, and Enterprise Singapore.

Mexico holds the rotating presidency of the PA, which also includes Chile, Colombia and Peru. The bloc's combined gross domestic product makes it the eighth-largest economy in the world.

Mr Ruiz-Cabanas, undersecretary for multilateral affairs and human rights at Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Mexico sees Singapore as a key player in Asia because of its openness.

Technology development, maritime communication and sustainability strategies are some of the components that make Singapore a valuable trade ally, he said.

"Mexico needs that. It needs a reliable partner in that part of the world," he said.

On the expectations of both countries for the PA, Mr Tan and Mr Ruiz-Cabanas said this would involve understanding the way tech companies develop ideas and bring them onto the market, and exchanging knowledge on how both sides handle sustainability and energy generation.

One of the challenges facing the PA is that countries across the Americas are not taking advantage of PASFTA benefits involving access to markets and trade facilitation. Singapore and Mexico are working towards rectifying that.

But Singapore is also focused on sending a message to the world that "we are against the tide of anti-globalisation and we are making it clear that we want to make friends in business and learn from one another. The PA is a good signal in a world that seems to be retreating from the multilateral order", Mr Tan said.

The PA also opens opportunities for Singapore businesses to go into Mexico and Latin America, as well as for Mexican businesses to expand to Singapore and Asia.

Companies such as Advance.AI, a leading data and artificial intelligence company in Asia, are now in Mexico. Mexico's Plan B Ventures is the holding organisation for Senor Taco Mexican Taqueria - billed as Singapore's first authentic street taco shop - as well as La Mexicana, El Mero Mero, and Casa and Lumbre restaurants.

Mr Tan invited more companies to capitalise on the new opportunities emerging from these latest developments. Leap2Latam, he said, is a good place to start. The programme is the first to provide Mexican companies with greater access to business opportunities and partnerships with Singapore tech start-ups.

"They have been bringing Mexican companies to Singapore and Singaporean companies to Mexico, so if you have a good idea, connect with them and join the opportunities that have been made available," said Mr Tan.