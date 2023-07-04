Should you invest or insure first? Expert sheds light on common financial planning dilemma

Mr Chua, who is in his late 30s, is responsible for managing and growing the bank’s insurance franchise, covering the product proposition, client engagement and distribution of life and general insurance solutions. He has more than 15 years of experience in the financial sector, including the past eight years at UOB.

Q: As a young single with no dependants, how necessary is insurance protection in my financial planning?

A: Insurance serves various needs as one progresses through the different stages of life.

Having no dependants does not eliminate one’s vulnerability against the unforeseeable, such as a major illness or injury. These can incur hefty medical bills or loss in income if you have to stop work, setting you back on your journey towards your financial goals.

This is why we adopt a Risk-First Approach to managing our customers’ wealth. You should first be well protected against risks so you can have peace of mind to grow your wealth.

A good practice is to review your insurance coverage with your adviser at least once a year or whenever you reach a new milestone in life, such as getting married. You might also have to start taking care of your elderly parents in the future even if you do not have children.

Q: I have enough protection coverage from my insurance plans. Can insurance help me grow my savings for my family?

A: Insurance plans go beyond protecting you from the unexpected.

They can also give you greater certainty about your future by helping you grow your wealth to reach your financial goals, such as funding your child’s university education or your retirement.

Many insurance endowment policies today offer flexibility of customisation, giving you the control of matching your payouts against the timeline of your life goals. There are also options for receiving cash benefit payouts within the policy term if you prefer to have a consistent stream of income rather than a lump sum payout.

Another option to consider would be investment-linked policies, which offer life insurance coverage with investment components to help you grow your wealth. These plans allow you to vary your coverage, such as reducing or increasing the sum assured if your needs change. You also have options such as topping up your investments, making partial withdrawals or even switching funds to invest in.

To help consumers determine the type of solutions suited for their needs, our advisers are equipped with UOB Insurance Explorer. The digital tool displays a consolidated view of our customers’ policies across different insurers, so we can better identify gaps and recommend customised solutions for more well-rounded coverage.